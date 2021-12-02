Remembering Malcolm X's visit to Rochester

Artist Ephraim Gebre will be back in Rochester to paint another mural of civil rights icons. The Rochester native is the artist behind the "I am Speaking" mural featuring John Lewis in downtown Rochester. Gebre's new project is a mural of Malcolm X and Constance Mitchell, the first Black woman voted into office in Monroe County.

Mitchell and Minister Franklin D. Florence met with Malcolm X in Rochester in 1965, shortly before he was assassinated. This hour, our guests discuss plans for the mural and remember that historic visit in Rochester. Our guests:

