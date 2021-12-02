© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Remembering Malcolm X's visit to Rochester

Published December 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST
Minister Clifford Florence and Constance Mitchell-Jefferson appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Minister Clifford Florence and Constance Mitchell-Jefferson appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Artist Ephraim Gebre will be back in Rochester to paint another mural of civil rights icons. The Rochester native is the artist behind the "I am Speaking" mural featuring John Lewis in downtown Rochester. Gebre's new project is a mural of Malcolm X and Constance Mitchell, the first Black woman voted into office in Monroe County.

Mitchell and Minister Franklin D. Florence met with Malcolm X in Rochester in 1965, shortly before he was assassinated. This hour, our guests discuss plans for the mural and remember that historic visit in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Ephraim Gebre, artist
  • Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, Constance Mitchell's daughter
  • Min. Clifford Florence, associate minister at the Central Church of Christ, and son of Minister Franklin D. Florence 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein