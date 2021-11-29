Understanding the new Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel

Earlier this month, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a new initiative where citizens will interview candidates for the Rochester Police Department. The Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel will include 9 to 12 volunteers who will question police candidates about their life experiences, their attitudes on contemporary policing, implicit bias, and more.

Reverend Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministries – who was the brainchild of the panel – will select its members. We discuss the new initiative with our guests:

