Connections

Understanding the new Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel

Published November 29, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST
Reverend Stewart on Connections.jpg
Megan Mack
Megan Mack
Earlier this month, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced a new initiative where citizens will interview candidates for the Rochester Police Department. The Civilian Public Safety Interview Panel will include 9 to 12 volunteers who will question police candidates about their life experiences, their attitudes on contemporary policing, implicit bias, and more.

Reverend Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministries – who was the brainchild of the panel – will select its members. We discuss the new initiative with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
