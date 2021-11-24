© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

What is the role of settlement houses in 2021?

Published November 24, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST
What is a settlement house? In the 1800s, middle class reformers in large American cities created settlement houses to help European immigrants. Those houses, however, also benefited Americans who were living in poverty. In 1901, members of Temple B'rith Kodesh founded Baden Street Settlement in Rochester. For 120 years, Baden Street has helped local families access education, childcare, counseling services, social activities, and more.

What is the role of a settlement house in 2021? This hour, we discuss that question with our guests, and we preview an upcoming event co-hosted by Baden Street Settlement and Temple B'rith Kodesh. Our guests:

Connections
