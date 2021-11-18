© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How to understand and act regarding land dispossessed by Native Americans

Published November 18, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST
15-turtle-painting.jpg
Ganondagan
/
Ganondagan
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

There's been a controversy in recent weeks about how Microsoft introduced its recent Ignite event. The hosts acknowledged that the conference was taking place on land that was once home to Native Americans. Critics called it a hollow gesture because Microsoft isn't giving back land that was dispossessed. Supporters say it was better than nothing.

This hour, our guests discuss how we should understand, talk about and act regarding tribal land. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein