How to understand and act regarding land dispossessed by Native Americans
There's been a controversy in recent weeks about how Microsoft introduced its recent Ignite event. The hosts acknowledged that the conference was taking place on land that was once home to Native Americans. Critics called it a hollow gesture because Microsoft isn't giving back land that was dispossessed. Supporters say it was better than nothing.
This hour, our guests discuss how we should understand, talk about and act regarding tribal land. Our guests:
- Michael Galban, Mono Lake Paiute/Washoe, curator and interpretive programs assistant at the Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan
- Ansley Jemison, cultural liaison for Ganondagan National Historic Site for the Natural Heritage Trust
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo, and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History