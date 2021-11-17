© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

An update on the state of electric vehicles in the U.S.

Published November 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST
A vehicle charging station is seen in the parking lot of the Lordstown Motors vehicle body facility.
President Biden has a plan to accelerate the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. If effective, his plan would result in 50 percent of all new vehicle purchases being EVs by 2030. A set of federal incentives would push toward that goal. According to research from Edmunds in August, EVs made up for 2.2 percent of new vehicle sales in the U.S. That's up from 1.4 percent in the first half of 2020. We examine the state of electric vehicle with our guests:

  • John Love, president of Bob Johnson Chevrolet 
  • Michael DiCataldo, electric vehicle owner
  • Andrew Sanjanwala, electric vehicle owner
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
