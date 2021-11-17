An update on the state of electric vehicles in the U.S.

President Biden has a plan to accelerate the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.S. If effective, his plan would result in 50 percent of all new vehicle purchases being EVs by 2030. A set of federal incentives would push toward that goal. According to research from Edmunds in August, EVs made up for 2.2 percent of new vehicle sales in the U.S. That's up from 1.4 percent in the first half of 2020. We examine the state of electric vehicle with our guests:



John Love, president of Bob Johnson Chevrolet

Michael DiCataldo, electric vehicle owner

Andrew Sanjanwala, electric vehicle owner