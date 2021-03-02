YMCA works to get more city residents signed up for vaccines

A mass vaccination site sponsored by the state and federal governments for COVID-19 opens Wednesday on St. Paul Street in the parking lot of the former Kodak Hawkeye location (1345 St. Paul St.)

The hope is that many people who have not yet been able to get a vaccine appointment, and who are in the most impacted communities, can get their inoculation.

City officials said on Monday, that more than 11,000 people have registered to be inoculated at the St. Paul Street site, but there were 17,000 slots still open. As of Wednesday, registration will be open to all New Yorkers who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To assist with what can often be a confusing and frustrating process, the YMCA of Greater Rochester is offering help at a couple of its locations, at its Center for Equity at 53 Lewis Street and at the Maplewood YMCA at 25 Driving Park Avenue.

Jessica Kingsley is executive director of the YMCA Center for Equity at Lewis Street and she said the two facilities will help people get online at those locations to make appointments.

“We’re providing staff support, so we have individuals who are familiar with going through the process and know how to navigate the website, and making sure people have that individual that has that knowledge alongside them in the process. And if there’s documents that need to be printed, we’re able to print them for people to take with them to their appointments.” Kingsley said the YMCA will also provide information about transportation options if needed.

There have been concerns that many of the residents in the areas most affected by the pandemic don’t have the necessary technology to be able to more easily make their COVID-19 appointments. For the last week, the sign-ups for the St. Paul Street site has been limited to people living in certain ZIP codes, but that opens up to all eligible New Yorkers as of Wednesday.

Appointments can be booked through New York’s “Am I Eligible” website, by calling 311 or the New York COVID Hotline 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).