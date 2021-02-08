YMCA lays off 365 staffers at 11 sites in the Finger Lakes

The YMCA of Greater Rochester has filed a notice with the New York State Department of Labor which indicates 365 staffers who had been on temporary furloughs since March of last year will now be laid off permanently.

The reason given is the one many businesses and organizations have cut back on staff; circumstances prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YMCA of Greater Rochester says that the affected employees were at 11 sites in the Finger Lakes, and the layoffs became permanent on February 3.

Last July the YMCA announced it would be closing the Monroe Family YMCA on Monroe Avenue, partly due to the impact of the pandemic, as well as dwindling membership before the pandemic.

The Victor Active Family Center was also closed last year.