WXXI's Election Coverage

Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3

TV:

6 p.m. - PBS NewsHour and WXXI News coverage

Radio:

7 p.m. – America Are We Ready?

WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will follow the news and talk with reporters in places that may be noteworthy in the first hours of polls closing on the East Coast.

8 p.m. – NPR and WXXI News coverage

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Radio:

8 p.m. – America Are We Ready? The Day After

We’ll check in on the results, the challenges, and what Election Day 2020 has shown us about American democracy and where we go from here.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Radio:

9 p.m. - NPR Election Update Special

Friday, Nov. 6

Radio:

9 p.m. - NPR Election Update Special