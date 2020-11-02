WXXI's Election Coverage

Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3
TV:
6 p.m. - PBS NewsHour and WXXI News coverage
Radio:
7 p.m. – America Are We Ready?
WNYC’s Brian Lehrer will follow the news and talk with reporters in places that may be noteworthy in the first hours of polls closing on the East Coast.
8 p.m. – NPR and WXXI News coverage
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Radio:
8 p.m. – America Are We Ready? The Day After
We’ll check in on the results, the challenges, and what Election Day 2020 has shown us about American democracy and where we go from here.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Radio:
9 p.m. - NPR Election Update Special
Friday, Nov. 6
Radio:
9 p.m. - NPR Election Update Special