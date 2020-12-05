WXXI live forum addresses COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon

WXXI hosts a live, televised forum addressing COVID-19 vaccines.

With multiple COVID-19 vaccines on the way, WXXI and the University of Rochester Medical Center present a live forum to discuss what you need to know.

WXXI LIVE FORUM: COVID-19 Vaccines on the Horizon airs Thursday, December 17 at 8 p.m. on WXXI-TV and simulcast on AM 1370. The forum will also stream live on WXXINews.org and @WXXINews on Facebook Live.

Hosted by Evan Dawson of WXXI News’ "Connections", the panel features a group of renowned doctors, who are working at the forefront of the national and state coronavirus response. They will address vaccine science, distribution plans, how to ensure the vaccines reach underserved populations, new COVID-19 treatments, and more. Panelists include:

Nancy Bennett, M.D., M.S., professor in the Department of Medicine and Public Health Sciences, founder and director of the Center for Community Health & Prevention, and co-director of the Clinical and Translational Science Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Angela Branche, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and co-director of the URMC Vaccine Trials and Evaluation Unit at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Michael D. Mendoza, M.D., M.P.H, 9th Commissioner of Public Health for Monroe County, NY and associate professor in the Departments of Family Medicine, Public Health Sciences, and Nursing at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Dave Topham, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Center for Vaccine Biology and Immunology, and director of the New York Influenza Center of Excellence at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Edward Walsh, M.D., professor in the Department of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) and the University of Rochester Medical Center, and head of infectious diseases at Rochester General Hospital

Community members can submit questions in advance by calling (585) 258-0258 or posting them on Twitter/Facebook, tagging @WXXINews. Questions may also be emailed to forum@wxxi.org. Viewers will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions during the broadcast using the same Twitter/Facebook and email.

WXXI LIVE FORUM: COVID-19 Vaccines on the Horizon is made possible in part by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.