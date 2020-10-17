Women's Marches Being Held In Washington, D.C., Cities Nationwide

Women's Marches are underway Saturday in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of cities across the country.

The latest iteration of the protest event — first held the day after President Trump's 2017 inauguration — comes as the Senate is moving toward a confirmation vote on the president's third Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The controversial election-year nomination is expected to be a central focus during this year's events, motivating rallies and marches throughout the day. If confirmed, Barrett would succeed the feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality during her nearly three-decade-long tenure on the court.

Saturday's tent-pole event in Washington was permitted for 10,000 attendees. Organizers said that in total, some 380 events were planned throughout the country.

With Election Day now less than a month away, mobilizing the women's vote is among this year's themes alongside other women's rights issues.

In D.C., Sonja Spoo, a reproductive rights activist, said, "Donald Trump is leaving office and there is no choice for him — it is our choice — and we are voting him out come Nov. 3."

