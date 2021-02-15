Winter Storm Warning for much of the region

Most of Western and Central New York, and in fact, much of the entire upstate NY region is under a Winter Storm Warning from later Monday into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued that warning from 7pm Monday to 1pm Tuesday. News 8 meteorologist Josh Nichols says the heaviest periods of snow will happen overnight, and the forecast is for 6 to 10 inches of snow by Tuesday.

The Weather Service says that travel could be extremely difficult during that time.

During the day on Monday, look for light snow to develop by midday, with a high of 25.

The heavy snow and areas of blowing snow will be Tuesday night, with maybe some sleet mixed in south of the Thruway and a low of 20.

Tuesday, there will still be periods of snow, which will taper in the afternoon, and a high of 24.

Much of the nation is grappling with winter weather, with snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.