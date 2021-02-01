Winter storm to bring heavy snow to many parts of the northeast

After days of frigid temperatures, the northeast is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas and create blizzard-like conditions.

The storm system has already blanketed parts of the midwest, as well as Washington, D.C.

The immediate Rochester area is under a Winter Weather Advisory throughout Tuesday. News 8 meteorologist Josh Nichols says light snow develops later on Monday and continues on Tuesday with the heaviest accumulation east and southeast of Rochester with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected in those areas.

A long-duration snowfall event will take place from late tonight through Wednesday morning, impacting primarily areas from Rochester eastward. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas from Rochester to Oswego during this time. https://t.co/0XbKOxqvXv pic.twitter.com/B6AxplHTTi — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 1, 2021

There is also a Winter Storm Warning for counties including Seneca and Yates, and for much of central New York with accumulations of 8 to 12 inches possible. The New York City metro area is among the regions expecting heavy snow.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow is forecast to fall at an inch to 3 inches an hour on Monday in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

By Monday, snow will be accumulating in "copious amounts" along the east coast from eastern Pennsylvania to southern New England, forecasters said.

The "long duration winter storm calls for over a foot of snow across a large portion of eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern New York, and into southern New England with totals over in excess of 20 inches in some locations," the NWS forecast Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters warned of gusty winds hindering visibility and "treacherous" travel conditions in the northeast through Tuesday.

NPR and the Associated Press contributed to this story.