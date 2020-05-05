White House Coronavirus Task Force To Wind Down

The White House coronavirus task force will wind down its work around Memorial Day, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

In a briefing with reporters, Pence said "I think we're starting to look at the Memorial Day window, early June window as a time when we could begin to transition back to having our agencies begin to manage — begin to manage our national response in a more traditional manner."

He said the task force has already begun to talk about a transition plan with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and that the White House intends to keep coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx "every bit as long as we need to."

