Wegmans changes mask policy

Wegmans has changed its mask policy, after recent data that moves Monroe and several other counties into the ‘substantial’ category of COVID-19 transmission as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

Previously Wegmans had not been requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear a mask, except where mandated by state or local governments.

But in a tweet on Tuesday, Wegmans said that after reviewing the latest guidance from the CDC and state and local officials, they “strongly encourage” all customers, whether they are vaccinated or not, to wear a mask in their stores.

Effective immediately: After reviewing the updated guidance from the CDC & state & local health departments, we strongly encourage all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while shopping with us. All employees are now required to wear a mask in our stores. — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) August 3, 2021

And all Wegmans employees are now required to wear masks in the stores.

As of Monday, Tops reiterated their earlier guidance that masks are optional for fully vaccinated customers and Tops employees, but the company said it would continue to monitor any new guidance from the CDC or state and local governments.

Also on Tuesday, the Rochester Red Wings said they are recommending that all fans wear masks while visiting all indoor spaces at the ballpark, regardless of vaccination status, effectively immediately.

These fan areas include the Front Office, Team Store, suite level, and concourse restrooms. Additionally, all Red Wings employees will be masked at this time.

Monroe County updated its guidelines to require all County employees to wear face masks or face coverings in public and common areas in all County-operated facilities. Frontier Field is a County-owned facility.



