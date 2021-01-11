Wegmans annouces some sites for vaccine distribution

Wegmans says that nine of its stores in New York state will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people age 75 and older, as well as Wegmans pharmacy employees.

Participating Wegmans Pharmacy locations include:

Rochester: Eastway, Pittsford, Chili-Paul, Mt. Read, East Avenue

Buffalo: Alberta Drive, Sheridan Drive

Syracuse: Fairmount, Dewitt

In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Wegmans, those 75+ must schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/Pharmacy or calling 1-800-207-6099. Vaccinations will not be administered to anyone without an appointment or photo ID for proof of age eligibility.

Wegmans says that due to state guidance, they are not able to vaccinate the other groups eligible in phase 1 at this time.