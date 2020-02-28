WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Weekend Connections: Week of February 24

By & 31 minutes ago

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • The gift of anger, with Arun Gandhi;
  • The Harvey Weinstein verdict and what it means for the #MeToo movement;
  • Intersectionality;
  • Are radio waves coming from deep space being sent by aliens?

Evan Dawson talks about what matters to you on Connections, every weekday from noon-2 p.m. You can listen to the program on WXXI-AM 1370 and WRUR-FM 88.5 in Rochester, WEOS 89.5 FM in Geneva, and online. Be part of the program with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), emailFacebook, or Twitter.   

Tags: 
Weekend Connections

Related Content

Weekend Connections: Week of February 10

By & Feb 14, 2020

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • The debate over Governor Cuomo's paid sick leave proposal;
  • The rise of anti-Semitism;
  • The proposed Equal Rights Amendment.

Connections intern Emmarae Stein assisted with the production of this podcast.

Weekend Connections: Week of February 3

By & Feb 7, 2020

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • The Rochester City School District's finances, with Superintendent Terry Dade;
  • How boys' thoughts on women, sex, and consent are shaped;
  • Ethics, inspired by the NBC sitcom, "The Good Place."

Connections intern Emmarae Stein assisted with the production of this podcast.

Weekend Connections: Week of January 27

By & Jan 31, 2020

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • The impact of the earthquakes that have hit Puerto Rico;
  • Whether or not newspapers should endorse political candidates;
  • What Brits think about the so-called "Megxit" news;
  • The legal rights and experiences of adoptees in New York State. 

This edition of Weekend Connections was produced by Connections intern, Emmarae Stein.

Weekend Connections: Week of January 20

By & Jan 24, 2020

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • How so-called rust-belt cities like Rochester can use their histories to fuel revitalization;
  • The state of early intervention services in Monroe County, and how they benefit families;
  • The value of respite programs for caregivers and people with disabilities.

Several of these stories are reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk. This edition of Weekend Connections was produced by Connections intern, Emmarae Stein.

Weekend Connections: Week of January 6

By & Jan 10, 2020

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • How members of the United Methodist Church are responding to the proposed denominational split over LGBTQ-related issues;
  • How the local faith community is addressing systemic racism;
  • Ricky Gervais' monologue at the Golden Globes.

This edition of Weekend Connections was produced by Connections intern, Emmarae Stein.