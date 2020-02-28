Weekend Connections: Week of February 24

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

The gift of anger, with Arun Gandhi;

The Harvey Weinstein verdict and what it means for the #MeToo movement;

Intersectionality;

Are radio waves coming from deep space being sent by aliens?



