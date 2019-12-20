WXXI AM News
Connections

Weekend Connections: Week of December 16

By &

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

  • How the University of Rochester campus is moving forward after the events of last year, with UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf;
  • The stigma surrounding HIV;
  • Cryptocurrency in 2019;
  • Food waste and food sustainability efforts at the University of Rochester.

Evan Dawson talks about what matters to you on Connections, every weekday from noon-2 p.m. You can listen to the program on WXXI-AM 1370 and WRUR-FM 88.5 in Rochester, WEOS 89.5 FM in Geneva, and online. Be part of the program with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), emailFacebook, or Twitter.   

