Weekend Connections: Week of December 16

Weekend Connections is a collection of some of the most noteworthy moments from the week on Connections with Evan Dawson. This episode includes conversations about:

How the University of Rochester campus is moving forward after the events of last year, with UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf;

The stigma surrounding HIV;

Cryptocurrency in 2019;

Food waste and food sustainability efforts at the University of Rochester.



