Wayne County electronics company to expand, add jobs

A Wayne County contract manufacturing company is expanding and adding jobs.

Empire State Development has announced that Pace Electronics has outgrown its current space and will expand operations in the Town of Williamson with construction of a 55,000 square-foot facility.

The company expects to create 15 jobs and says that 28 other jobs will be retained. The state is helping with up to $250,000 in Excelsior Tax Credits. The total project cost is about $4 million.

The Wayne County Industrial Development Agency and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also helping with the project.

Pace Electronics, which was founded in 1969, works with clients in the medical, industrial controls, automotive and emergency lighting and safety product industries worldwide.

Pace CEO Dawn Smith says the company looked at several areas to relocate, but decided to stay in Wayne County, driven in part by the local workforce talent.