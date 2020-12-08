Watch Live: Biden Introduces His Health Team

President-elect Joe Biden will formally introduce the team he has selected to lead the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as cases of the virus continue to spike throughout the country.

Biden first announced key members of his health team on Monday, including his nomination of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to lead the Health and Human Services Department.

The event is scheduled to start at 1:40 p.m. ET. Watch Biden's remarks live here.

If confirmed, Becerra, like many of Biden's nominees, would make history. He would be the first Latino to serve as head of the department. A former congressman, Becerra has been a fierce advocate of the Affordable Care Act and has led legal fights against President Trump's efforts to dismantle it. His post requires Senate confirmation.

Biden has also selected Jeff Zients, a veteran of the Obama administration, to be the White House coordinator of the coronavirus response.

Biden will nominate Dr. Vivek Murthy, a key coronavirus adviser to the president-elect, as surgeon general. Murthy was surgeon general during the Obama administration.

The Biden team has said that Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, director of the Equity Research and Innovation Center at Yale School of Medicine, will lead a new task force aimed at reducing disparities in response, care and treatment.

Biden will also nominate Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After speculation over what role Dr. Anthony Fauci might take in a Biden administration, the president-elect announced on Thursday that Fauci will serve as his chief medical adviser on COVID-19 and will maintain his role as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

