The Washington Football Team Has Banned Native American Headdresses From Its Stadium

The Washington Football Team will no longer allow fans to wear "Native American inspired" dress inside its home stadium, including headdresses and face paint.

The new guideline was announced in a stadium policy and protocol update ahead of the 2021 season, which also included new rules on mask-wearing, tailgating and cashless payments.

The team, which has undergone several changes since last year to rid itself of its controversial and offensive Native American stereotypes, including a name drop and logo change, said the changes are to provide " a safe and enjoyable gameday experience, and the best possible fan experience, for all guests at FedExField."

"We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold," the policy stated, adding that Native American-inspired attire would not be allowed.

The team is still in search of a new identity after dropping its former controversial name, Redskins. In a statement on July 12, team president Jason Wright nixed the name Warriors and said the team's new name would have "no ties to Native American imagery," following conversations with Native American leaders.

The Washington Football Team's preseason begins on Aug. 12. They will play their first preseason game at home on Aug. 20 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Josie Fischels is an intern on NPR's News Desk.

