Warren gets support of City Democratic Committee for a third term

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said on Saturday that she has earned the support of the City Democratic Committee for a third term.

Warren’s campaign committee said that she won the designation overwhelmingly with more than 62% of the vote.

Warren said that she is, “honored that my fellow Democratic leaders have recognized our progress in achieving equity by creating more jobs, safer more vibrant neighborhoods and greater educational opportunities. With their support, we’ll overcome the challenges that remain and continue to get the job done by realizing and implementing our Equity and Recovery Agenda.”

Warren is facing a primary challenge from City Councilmember Malik Evans, who is also a former president of the Rochester Board of Education.

Evans released a statement on Saturday noting that the theme of his campaign is “building bridges,” and that’s why his campaign “decided to avoid the divisiveness of internal Democratic Party politics by choosing not to participate in the Democratic Designation process.” Evan said that he is “incredibly humbled” to have received a significant number of write-in votes.

Among the issues overshadowing this year's campaign is the ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude last year and Warren facing campaign finance charges.

The primary election is June 22, and with such a large Democratic Party registration in Rochester, the winner of that primary often goes on to win the general election in November.