Warren declares State of Emergency to combat violence

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is declaring a state of emergency in the city to combat the recent uptick in violence. The city has already logged a record 71 homicides this year.

Warren and City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot released a statement Friday saying that the city police department is working with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to expand efforts targeting people who are committing violence.

The officials say they are also working with the city law department to determine what emergency powers they can exercise.

The city has also asked state and county officials for more resources to provide more mental health services and other programs aimed at disrupting violence.

Warren said that Governor Kathy Hochul has agreed to provide additional state troopers as well for city crime fighting efforts. She said that will build upon work led by the U.S. Marshal's office, RPD and the Monroe County Sheriff that began this past summer.