Warren asks city families to be prepared to deal with COVID-19

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is urging city residents to continue their vigilance in terms of following guidelines about how to try and keep COVID-19 from spreading.

During a Thursday news conference, Warren said city government will be taking some additional steps because of the rising number of coronavirus cases, including limiting hours for people who want to visit City Hall to do business. The hours will now be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. so as to allow more time for a deep cleaning of the building.

“We welcome you to city hall during our operational hours. Please know that you’ll be required to wear a mask, have your temperature screened and adhere to social distancing guidelines. You must enter the building at the Link entrance on Fitzhugh St.," Warren said, adding that city residents can also access many services online at cityofrochester.gov.

The city will also be reducing staffing levels to 25% in city buildings; other employees will continue to work remotely.

There will also be a temporary reduction in hours at places like city libraries and neighborhood service centers.

Warren said that city officials will soon release more details about how local residents should prepare for a rising tide of COVID-19 cases, but she said there are some basic questions that families should be ready to answer for themselves, such as where they would quarantine within their home if someone comes down with the virus, and who would take care of their children if one or both parents become ill.

The mayor also noted that she previously had lost a relative to COVID-19 and said that she currently has another relative in the hospital on a ventilator because of the virus. She urged city residents to consider limiting the number of people at any Thanksgiving gatherings this year.