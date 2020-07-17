WXXI AM News

Walgreens misreported 8 coronavirus test results in 3 days in Monroe County

By 1 hour ago

In the span of three days last month, Walgreens pharmacies in Monroe County misreported the results of eight novel coronavirus tests to a state database, muddying the county’s contact tracing efforts.

Walgreens submitted positive coronavirus test results for four people who tested negative, and negative results for four people who tested positive, according to accounts from the drugstore chain and the county and state health departments.

Credit Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Walgreens and the health departments said all the patients received the correct test results; the incorrect reporting was limited to the state’s database, which the state says local health officials rely on for “facilitating the identification of emergent public health problems.”

When county health departments learn of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the state’s records, they start contact tracing. They call the people who tested positive and gather a list of others who need to isolate or quarantine as a result of exposure to those patients.

The eight misreported Monroe County cases occurred just as the Finger Lakes region was entering phase three of reopening, adding another layer of work to the contact tracing that was crucial to containing any new outbreaks of the virus. The health department said the delay was brief. “The county discovered the errors and addressed them quickly,” spokesperson Julie Philipp said in an email.

Walgreens and the health departments said the issue was isolated, not systemic. “Misreporting to the state database used by our contact tracers is concerning, but it’s exceptionally rare,” Philipp said.

Another instance occurred in April, Philipp said, when the University of Rochester Medical Center “briefly experienced an electronic file transfer issue” that sent a batch of incorrect results to health care providers. “It was remedied within hours.”

Still, these situations illustrate the need for better safeguards on data, said Oscar Alleyne, chief of programs and services for the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

“We can’t play around with people’s lives like this. We need better security with regards to the information that we’re relying on,” Alleyne said.

Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said recently that the local contact tracing workforce is already stretched thin. Alleyne said that’s true across the country, even without inaccuracies in reporting.

When data is misreported, it creates an additional burden on health departments, he said.

“There’s always going to be a cascading impact that requires staff time and resources. … The outcome: a health department making decisions based on an error.”

The Monroe County health department said its staff’s quick discovery of the misreported cases “indicates the contact tracing system works.”

But Alleyne said every moment that contact tracers spend tracking down the correct test results is a moment lost in containing the virus. “Time is of the essence.”

Walgreens said it’s working to reduce the chance of similar errors in the future. 

“We have also reviewed our procedures and implemented additional reporting processes to help ensure quality and accuracy,”  spokesperson Phil Caruso said in an emailed statement. “We’re sorry this occurred and apologized to the patients and state for any confusion this may have caused.”

Tags: 
contact tracing
walgreens
Coronavirus
novel coronavirus
COVID-19
julie philipp
oscar alleyne
michael mendoza
phil caruso

Related Content

Legislative health committee chairs seek more privacy protections for contact tracing 

By Jun 16, 2020
Matt Ryan New York Now

  

The chairs of the state legislative health committees are proposing a bill that would help protect the privacy of New Yorkers who give personal information to coronavirus contact tracers.

They say without the protections, the contact tracing system -- aimed at curbing the virus and avoiding future shutdowns -- won’t work. 

Hundreds sign up to help Monroe County contact tracing effort

By May 18, 2020
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

New York state’s efforts to contain the novel coronavirus and reopen the economy rely heavily on contact tracers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said late last month that the state would need “an army” of people to find anyone who was close to a patient with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

In Monroe County, more than 600 people have signed up to volunteer as contact tracers, said the man leading their training, public health department emergency preparedness specialist Aaron Cignarale.

Inside the Monroe County contact tracing team that’s containing the spread of COVID-19

By May 4, 2020

John Owens Jr. has been doing contact tracing for 20 years. Usually, his work focuses on sexually transmitted infections -- each year, there are thousands of cases of gonorrhea and chlamydia, hundreds of syphilis cases and dozens of HIV diagnoses in Monroe County.

In the last few months, however, his focus -- and his job description -- have changed. Owens, 46, is now the county’s COVID-19 contact tracing lead.

Vandalism damage closes Rochester pharmacies

By Jun 3, 2020
Brett Dahlberg / WXXI News

The vandalism that followed last weekend’s peaceful protests forced several pharmacies around Rochester to close, even as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to send new patients to hospitals in the city.

On Wednesday afternoon, Patricia Simpson found her usual pharmacy, the Portland Avenue Rite Aid, was one of them.

Cuomo imposes new restrictions, penalties on bars and restaurants to curb COVID- 19

By 20 hours ago
Matt Ryan New York Now

Governor Andrew Cuomo is imposing new rules on bars and restaurants across the state and limiting the sale of alcohol in some cases, as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.