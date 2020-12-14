Volunteers needed to help at City of Rochester COVID testing sites

More than 2,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in Monroe County this past week and city officials want to keep up the momentum. The United Way of Greater Rochester is looking for volunteers to assist with COVID testing at four Rochester high schools.

The free, rapid COVID testing are happening through the end of the month at the Rochester testing sites at East, Wilson, Franklin and Jefferson High schools.

Lisle Coleman is a program associate for the United Way and she said volunteers have been essential in helping to double the number of people tested.

“They’ve been able to run 400 to 500 instead of the expected 200 or so each session,” said Coleman.

The United Way is seeking volunteers to help direct traffic, transport materials and to answer questions from the community on COVID-19.

Coleman says Monroe County staff will be handling the sample collection.

People interested in volunteering can see a full list of shifts and testing site locations at

UWRochester.Galaxydigital.com