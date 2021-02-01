Victor Central School District hit by computer malware attack

The Victor Central School District has announced that it will close in-person classes for Monday and potentially longer because of a malware attack on its computer servers.

Officials say that no personal or financial information for students and staff has been compromised. In addition, they say that student grades have not been compromised. Because of this malware attack all internet services, including phones, are not operating in the Victor school district.

Superintendent of Schools Tim Terranova says that the ransomware attack was discovered on Saturday morning. He says the computer attack does not impact the student-assigned Chromebooks, Google Classroom or Gmail since the attack was on the district’s Windows’ servers and files.

Terranova says that Monday will be a professional learning day for faculty and staff. They will not report to school on Monday but he says that faculty will be working from home to support virtual learning if the Victor district is out longer than one day.