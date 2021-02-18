A vaccination clinic in Wayne County postponed

Wayne County Public Health officials say that a clinic for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Sat., Feb. 20 at the Health Services Building in Lyons has been postponed.

Health officials say that with bad weather across the country, some vaccine shipments have been delayed and they are unable to provide that second dose at the Saturday clinic.

Officials say that residents should not call Wayne County Public Health regarding their appointment rescheduling. The health department will reach out to each registrant with a new date and time for that clinic as soon as possible.

Any questions regarding a rescheduled appointment should be sent by email to: wcph@co.wayne.ny.us.