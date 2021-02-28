Vaccination clinic set up to inoculate grocery store workers

Monroe County, the City of Rochester, Wegmans and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce have partnered to vaccinate grocery store employees, including those who work at independent stores and bodegas against COVID-19.

“Grocery store employees have been on the front lines since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a critical role in providing goods and services that are needed throughout these unprecedented times, while keeping our public health at the forefront,” said County Executive Bello.

“Throughout the pandemic, our truly essential workers – our health care, grocery store and restaurant employees and others – the people who truly make daily life possible – have suffered greatly,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “It is only right and equitable to ensure they have dedicated access to the vaccine.

To ensure equity in access, Monroe County is reserving approximately 30% of the appointments for smaller, city-based employers, and is partnering with the City of Rochester Neighborhood Service Centers to work with these employers to book reservations for their employees.

The first clinic is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, March 4th from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and then each Thursday to follow, provided vaccine remains available.

Monroe County will establish a scheduling link that will be released to the general public on its website, www.monroecounty.gov, each week. The link will be posted on the County’s website at noon on Monday, March 1, 2021. Every clinic is expecting to vaccinate anywhere from 300 to 400 people. “It is incredibly important for the entire community to come together during this time,” said Julie Lenhard, Wegmans director, pharmacy category.

Vaccinations will take place at the Wegmans Conference Center, located at 200 Wegmans Market St., Rochester, NY 14624.