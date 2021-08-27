Use your head to keep in shape during extreme heat

The stifling heat we’ve been having shouldn’t deter people from their outdoor exercise regimen -- they just need to be smart about it, according to Dr. Marita Michelin, chair of emergency medicine at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

Michelin said people should run early in the day or in the evening and avoid the afternoon’s high heat.

“Drink lots of fluids, avoid alcohol and caffeine,” she added. “Definitely look for shady places to run and or take breaks where you can get a breeze or some airflow going.”

Michelin said people should be careful about running with a mask because they can restrict the body’s ability to dissipate heat.

She added some healthy people think they are immune to the dangers of excessive heat.

``The bravado that young healthy people have, feeling that they won't be affected by heat, but you absolutely can. And we see him in the emergency departments all the time,” she said.

Michelin also noted that they see many cases of heat-related illnesses two or three days after a heat wave. That’s because the impact of the heat accumulates over time.