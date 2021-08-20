U.S. extends border closure with Canada yet another month

Yet another month.

The Department of Homeland Security has announced the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed for at least another month.

"To minimize the spread of #COVID19, including the Delta variant, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Sept. 21, while continuing to ensure the flow of essential trade and travel," DHS tweeted early Thursday.

DHS said it will continue to work "closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel."

Rep. Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) was quick to comment on America's northern border.

"The U.S.-Canada relationship is integral for our economies and life quality," Higgins said in a statement. "There has not been enough attention placed on the value and opportunity that comes with restoring connections between our two nations. It is beyond disappointing; it is hurtful both at a human and economic level."

The Buffalo office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection was quick to tweet out the various forms of essential travel allowed from Canada to the U.S., including emergency and public health response, essential work, cross-border trade, medical treatment, education and military travel.

So-called "temporary" border restrictions have been in place since March 2020. Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9.

Experts have said problems at the U.S. southern border are contributing to the delay in opening its northern border.

