UR's Adam Frank receives national award for efforts in public communication

Adam Frank, an astrophysicist and professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester, has been awarded the 2021 Carl Sagan Medal for excellence in public communication in planetary science.

The award is presented by the Division for Planetary Sciences of the American Astronomical Society, and named in honor of Carl Sagan, the late Cornell University astrophysicist, astronomer and educator who brought science to millions of people worldwide with his PBS series, "Cosmos," as well as a 1980 book of the same name.

The award recognizes Frank for “founding continuously sustained efforts and solid platforms from which science can be distributed to the public in an accessible form.”

Frank cofounded the 13.7 Cosmos and Culture blog for NPR. The blog, which Frank maintained for seven years and ended in April 2018, attracted more than 13 million yearly visits. Frank is a regular on-air commentator for NPR’s "All Things Considered" and contributes to other publications including The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and Scientific American.

He is also a frequent guest on WXXI’s daily talk show, "Connections with Evan Dawson."

UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf said that, “Adam Frank is a tremendous ambassador for research, science education, and the University of Rochester. The Sagan Medal is wonderful recognition of his important work to spread scientific knowledge to people of all ages, all over the world.”

“Carl Sagan was my hero and inspiration as a teenager, both as a scientist and science writer,” said Frank. “His books fueled my passion for astronomy and as I have gotten older I’ve found his imprint on so many of the topics I want to understand. I am deeply honored to be awarded a medal bearing his name.”

The 2021 Carl Sagan Medal will be presented to Frank in October.