WXXI AM News

UR economics professor: federal aid should include bailout for states and local governments

By 1 hour ago

COVID-19 is having a financial impact on local and state governments. New York state projects a loss of nearly $63 billion through the 2024 fiscal year. The state budget division says that’s a direct consequence of the pandemic.

But while the federal government is allowed to run a budget deficit, states and local jurisdictions can’t.Financial impacts on state and local governments depend on vulnerability factors like where the revenue comes from.

Professor Michael Wolkoff is the deputy chair of economics department at the University of Rochester.
Credit University of Rochester

“In the fiscal sense, exposure would be that you rely upon revenue sources that are more likely to be impacted, let’s say income taxes rather than property taxes or state aid rather than locally raised revenue,” said Michael Wolkoff, economics professor at the University of Rochester.

Wolkoff said that the federal government should aid local governments who are struggling financially. The stimulus plan does not include aid to state and municipal governments.

“It seems to me this is an appropriate time when there should be federal borrowing to aid state and local governments,” said Wolkoff. “To me, one of the disappointments in this latest COVID-19 bill is that there is not a provision for that.”

Tags: 
University of Rochester
economics
COVID relief bill

Related Content

Schumer: COVID-19 bill offers relief but doesn’t do enough

By Dec 21, 2020
File photo

Congress finalized a COVID-19 relief deal as of Monday. 

The package includes $600 stimulus checks per person, including green card holders, and $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said this is an emergency survival deal, not a stimulus.

 