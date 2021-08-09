University of Rochester reinstates face-masking requirement

The University of Rochester has taken steps to increase masking requirements on campus.

As of Tuesday, the university is reinstating a face-masking requirement for everyone, specifically targeted toward indoor venues on UR campuses. Face masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

A letter that went out Monday from university officials says UR is taking this action in light of the emergence of Delta variant COVID-19 cases in the Rochester area.

The administration says that this is intended to be a temporary safety measure until COVID transmission rates have sufficiently declined.

The university notes that the new face masking mandate differs from previous policies in that physical distance is not currently part of this requirement.

RIT implemented a similar policy last week on face masks and other private and state local colleges have also announced similar plans in recent weeks.