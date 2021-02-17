University of Rochester raises minimum wage to $15/hr

The University of Rochester is committing to setting its minimum wage at $15/hour by December of next year.

University of Rochester President Sarah Manglesdorf said the commitment to the $15/hour minimum is an acknowledgment of the university’s obligation as the area’s largest employer and also being committed to efforts at dealing with structural racism.

Aqua Porter is executive director of RMAPI, the Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative and she said this is a very important step for the university and the community. She said it will help not only those making less than 15 dollars an hour, but it will also help raise wages for other U of R workers.

“The other conversation that we’re beginning to have…is how do you make sure that those workers also have career paths and ladders so that they can continue to raise their wages so that they can become self-sufficient?,” Porter said.

The university says that roughly 1,200 full and part time staffers will be impacted by the wage hike, with many of them in jobs like the call center, clerical, environmental services, food and nutrition and entry level clinical jobs. The increase to $15/hour will happen in two stages, December of this year and December of 2022.