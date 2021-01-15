WXXI AM News

United Way calls for volunteers to join COVID-19 vaccine task force

United Way of Greater Rochester is looking for volunteers to join its COVID-19 vaccine volunteer task force to support distribution efforts in the Finger Lakes region. 

Jamie Saunders is the president and CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester.
“It is clear that we can only do this herculean task by coming together and rallying once again as a community at a tremendous scale in a way we have never done before,” said Jamie Saunders, president and CEO of the United Way.

Clinical and general volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks, including distributing personal protective equipment and educational outreach. Multilingual people and those fluent in American Sign Language are encouraged to apply. Training will be provided.

“We need to build a strong and ready vaccine volunteer force that is ready to serve as more vaccine arrives and more sites are established in the coming weeks and months ahead,” Saunders said.

To learn more about volunteering, go to UWRochester.org.

Monroe County’s public health department is also hiring more registered nurses and clerical staff to support vaccination efforts.

