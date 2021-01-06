The United Christian Leadership Ministry announces recommendations for police reform

In response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order on police reform, The United Christian Leadership Ministry has announced their proposed recommendations for changes to policing in Monroe County.

The organization says they want to change the culture within the police department and have submitted five proposed recommendations for Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren to consider. Cuomo wants plans for reform from police departments around the state.

UCLM President Rev. Lewis Stewart wants to see the Rochester Police Department earn the trust of the community and he also proposed a citizen public interview panel. That panel, made up of community volunteers, would allow its members to have final say on whether a candidate for the police department is hired.

Stewart said the committee would ensure that police candidates selected would be a good cultural fit for the community.

“Check out their background and see if they harbor any racist tendencies or things of that sort,” said Stewart. “Because if so, and they don’t know how to relate to black and brown people properly or in a way that’s respected then we weed them out.”

The local church also proposes requiring additional training, 40 hours of racial justice education and pre-arrest diversion programs.

Stewart said that the death of Daniel Prude also highlighted the need for more police training in the areas of de-escalation and mental health.

Stewart said the UCLM stance has never been to defund the police but to change the culture within the police department.

“We just want the police to be fair to be equitable, said Stewart. “To be respectful when they deal with members of the black community. Not to engage in the use of force but to engage in de-escalation.”

Municipalities have until April 1, to submit their recommendations to the state.