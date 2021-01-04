UK strain of COVID-19 found in New York State

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the New York State health department testing labs has discovered a case of the more contagious form of the coronavirus first discovered in the UK in a Saratoga County man.

Cuomo says the man, in his 60’s, works in a jewelry store, N. Fox Jewelers on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, and that three other employees have also tested positive for the virus.

“He did not travel recently,” Cuomo said. “This suggests that it’s in the community, it’s community spread.”

The man was symptomatic but is recovering and is doing well.

Anyone who visited the jewelry store between December 18th and 24th is asked to immediately seek a Covid test. While the strain of the virus is more easily spread, it does not make people any sicker than the form of the virus that has been circulating throughout the pandemic.

Cuomo says he does not expect this to be the last case of the new strain to be found in the state.