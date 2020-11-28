Trooper fires at suspect's car after wrong-way incident & pedestrian struck

State Police say that they are investigating an incident Friday night that involved a wrong-way driver on the Thruway, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, and shots fired at a Thruway service area.

It happened at about 8:20 p.m. Friday night when police got a call of a wrong-way vehicle in I-90 in the eastbound lanes near the Scottsville service area.

A trooper responding to the call saw the car going west in the eastbound lanes. Shortly after that police got a call about an accident and multiple reports of the driver they were looking for intentionally trying to hit other cars.

The trooper saw the vehicle they were looking for had pulled into the Scottsville service area. Troopers say that car intentionally hit a pedestrian in the rest area and was approaching the trooper. At that point, police say the trooper fired his gun at the vehicle. The suspect took off and went back onto the Thruway going east.

The trooper gave medical aid to the injured pedestrian, and the suspect’s vehicle was found nearby, unoccupied. Police then found the suspect next to a nearby business and that person was taken into custody with help from Monroe County deputies.

Police say the suspect was not hit by the gunfire and was not injured. The investigation is continuing.