Traffic reopened around Federal Building in Rochester after report of suspicious package

Rochester Police say that traffic around the Federal Building in downtown Rochester is moving normally again, after a report of suspicious activity had to be checked out.

Around 1 p.m., police were called to the building for a report of a man acting in an erratic manner.

Reportedly, the man parked a van outside the building, and there were reports that there may have been a suspicious package inside it.

The man was taken into custody, and bomb squads were called in to check out the situation.

Unmanned wheeled vehicles and drones were also seen being used by law enforcement around the building.

Part of State Street was closed for a few hours during the afternoon, and employees were evacuated from the Federal Building.

City Hall employees that work in the A Building on Church Street briefly evacuated the building and remained sheltered in place in the adjacent B Building on Fitzhugh Street until receiving the "all clear" from law enforcement.

Around 4:30 p.m., Rochester police said the area was cleared for traffic and they said that no dangerous devices had been found. The person who had been detained was taken to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation.