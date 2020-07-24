Toronto Blue Jays 2020 home games will be played in Buffalo

After much rumor, pleading, and competing reports, the Toronto Blue Jays will officially play in Buffalo.



The team announced Friday they would play part of their home games at Sahlen Field, home to their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

The Jays will play their first home series against the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, allowing time for infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to meet Major League Baseball's standards of play and safety.

The first game played in Buffalo will be either July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies, or August 11 against the Miami Marlins, depending on how soon the infrastructure changes can be finalized.

“We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity, and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball, and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field,” said Mark Shapiro, Toronto Blue Jays President & CEO.

Because Canadian Government precautions against COVID-19 meant the Jays could not play on their home field at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the team had beens seeking approval to play in a U.S. major league park. Those hopes were dashed when the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania denied permission to play in Pittsburgh, and Maryland did not approve them to play at Baltimore's Camden Yards, due to their own COVID-19 precautions.

During his morning briefing, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he'd been in talks with the Blue Jays owners and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. At the time, Cuomo couldn't announce the deal was finalized, but offered support for bringing the Jays across the Canadian border.

"We have the protocols in place. It will be done safely. But the horse is out of the barn on this one. Major League Baseball is going to play. They're going to play all across the nation, fan-less. If it's going to happen, I'd rather it happen here. It's good for Buffalo," Cuomo said.

The Blue Jays will play their season opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. in Florida.

