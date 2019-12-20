Toll hike proposed by NYS Thruway Authority

The New York State Thruway Authority's Board of Directors has approved a proposal that would raise tolls on the superhighway effective January 2021.

New York State E-Z pass holders would see no increase, but pass users from out of state would pay a 15% toll increase. Those who do not use E-Z Pass but pay tolls by mail would pay 30% more plus a $2 processing fee every billing cycle.

The toll hike will require public hearings before it is finalized. The hearings would take place after the superhighway enacts system-wide cashless tolls, while the Thruway Authority said the price hike would help pay for cashless tolling.

"The Thruway Authority, supported by analysis by its independent traffic engineer, has determined that there will be additional revenues needed for the Authority to fulfill its system-wide operating, debt service and capital needs through the upcoming forecast period," the Thruway Authority said. "Thruway tolls have not been adjusted since 2010."

