Three additional cases of UK COVID strain found in NY

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that three additional cases of the UK strain of the COVID-19 virus have been detected in New York state. Two of the cases are connected to the initial discovery of the UK strain identified in Saratoga Springs last week, while a third case, unrelated to the Saratoga Springs exposures, has been traced back to an individual living on Long Island.

At a news briefing on Saturday Cuomo also talked about the additional vaccinations against COVID-19 that will start gearing up next week. He was asked about whether people with auto-immune disorders might get preference in getting their vaccine sooner than other people. Cuomo said at this point, besides healthcare and certain essential workers, those who are 75 and older are the only part of the general population to be vaccinated in the upcoming weeks.

“75-plus is the overwhelmingly highest percentage of mortality, and that’s why we’re starting with 75-plus.” Cuomo says that as the supply of the COVID vaccines increases, the state will see if they can start giving preference to other categories of the population. “So if the supply increases, which we hope it will, and we can open it up and make more nuanced decisions, we will.”

On Saturday, Monroe County reported 631 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 625 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.5%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is at 9.83%. That is a bit less than recent days, but still 2nd highest in the state behind the Mohawk Valley.

887 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 149 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 24%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: