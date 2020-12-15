Tenor Mark Daniels brings holiday warmth to virtual opera concert

The Opera Guild of Rochester continues its virtual presentation of voice recitals, “Bravo Nights,” with a holiday version featuring tenor Mark Daniels and accompanist Rob Goodling on the piano.

Daniels’ lyric tenor voice has a lightness and warmth that makes it particularly accessible for listeners like myself who bristle at the stereotypical “opera voice” with its heavy use of vibrato. The Dec. 15 recital includes beloved arias by Mozart and Puccini as well as multiple winter favorites and favorite Christmas carols.

Mark Daniels and Rob Goodling’s “Bravo Nights” performance will be available to stream indefinitely on YouTube, beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Free; virtual tips accepted here.



Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.