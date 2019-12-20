Teachers union considers no-confidence vote for RCSD leaders

Teachers across Rochester’s schools wore black on Friday to acknowledge the mid-year layoffs of 109 educators, which the school board approved Thursday in a 5-2 vote. The layoffs are part of a larger plan to bridge a nearly $65 million budget shortfall.

The Rochester City School District’s biggest union is considering a no-confidence vote in the district’s leadership. WXXI’s James Brown has more.

In a message to his colleagues Friday, Rochester Teachers Association President Adam Urbanski called Superintendent Terry Dade and the school board’s decision irresponsible. Urbanski also announced that his group will consider a no-confidence vote for the board and Dade.

All this as the union and Dade prepare to enter talks for a new contract. The union agreed to put the talks on hold until the fiscal crisis was averted.