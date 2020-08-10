Teachers association concerned about school reopening plans

An association representing local teachers is expressing serious concerns about current plans to reopen schools next month.

The Monroe County Federation of Teachers,issued a statement on Monday calling on state and local education officials to delay the start of in-person learning until it can be ensured that all safety concerns are appropriately addressed.

The association is also calling on officials to make rapid COVID testing available to all those working in a public education setting.

“We need to take our time and do this right,” said Andrew Jordan, Co-president of the Monroe I BOCES United Professionals. The stakes are too high to rush back to school before the safety of students and staff can be ensured when we have the option of providing remote instruction to students.”

The Monroe County Federal of Teachers includes representatives of more than 20 K-12 school districts.