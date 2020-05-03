Supermarkets temporarily limit some meat purchases

Some area supermarket chains are temporarily limiting purchases of some meats due to supply and demand.

Wegmans has put a limit of 2 on ‘Family Pack 80% Ground Beef’ and ‘Family Pack Boneless Skinless Breast. The company issued a statement saying that the coronavirus pandemic is impacting meat supply across the country, but Wegmans does not expect to see a shortage of meat proteins available to its customers.

Wegmans says that, “Although we may not have every product cut or variety available for the next few weeks, we are working hard to source all the product we can to ensure our customers have plenty of options in our meat department. We are confident supply will stabilize as time goes on. Until then, we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to our sourcing strategy as necessary. Our seafood and frozen foods departments also offer great protein options during these short-term supply challenges.”

Tops Markets have put a limit of 2 packages of fresh beef (including ground beef), as well as a limit of 2 packages of fresh pork (including marinated pork), and also a limit of 2 packages of fresh chicken. Tops says the limits are due to high demand.

The coronavirus pandemic has also closed some meatpacking plants, although President Donald Trump last week used the Defense Production Act to order that large meat processors remain open.