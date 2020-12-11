SUNY Brockport delays start of spring semester

SUNY Brockport is delaying the start of its spring semester. In a letter by college president Heidi Macpherson posted on their website, she said that with the threat of continued high COVID-19 rates nationwide, Brockport officials have decided to delay the start of remote learning until February 8 and push back the start of face-to-face instruction until March 1.

Macpherson said that the final exam of the spring semester will now end on May 21 and to accommodate the change, the first scheduled summer session will have to be eliminated. The plan must still be approved by SUNY.

Macpherson also said that among the changes involving testing for the coronavirus, SUNY Brockport will also be testing all students upon arrival, in addition to SUNY guidelines regarding students having to get tested prior to their arrival on campus.