Strong winds, power outages on Sunday

Western New York and the Finger Lakes are preparing for very strong winds forecasted for Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for counties including Monroe, Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming from 10:00 a.m. Sunday to 1:00 a.m. on Monday, with gusts of more than 60mph possible.

There is also a Wind Advisory for several other counties in the region including Livingston, Ontario and Wayne with gusts of 50mph or more possible.

That does mean the possibility of scattered power outages and RG&E and NYSEG say that they have 1,100 line and tree crews prepared to respond to any weather-related issues. National Grid has also increased staffing in anticipation of the stormy weather.

Several hundred RG&E, NYSEG and National Grid customers lost power early Sunday afternoon.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will be prepared to respond with trucks, dozers and other equipment as needed due to weather conditions across New York.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued late Sunday afternoon for several counties including northwestern Monroe County. The forecast calls for winds to decrease overnight, with a low of 38.

On Monday, the forecast calls for a high in the 40s and mostly sunny skies.

Look for some mixed rain and wet snow on Monday night, and a chance of rain or snow showers through Wednesday. The high on Wednesday will be in the 30s, but it will turn milder later in the week.