Storm forces Monroe County to reschedule some vaccine appointments

Monroe County officials say that due to the impending snowstorm, the Department of Public Health is rescheduling all Tuesday vaccination appointments at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center POD and County Fleet Center POD.

For anyone scheduled for a COVID-19 Vaccination at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Tuesday February 16, their appointment will now be on Wednesday February 17 at the same location and same appointment time.

For anyone scheduled for a COVID-19 Vaccination at the Fleet Center on Tuesday February 16, their appointment will now be on Thursday February 18 at same location and same appointment time.

Monroe County COVID-19 Vaccination Teams at both locations will be reaching out to the affected patients via email, text message and phone calls to notify them of these changes. Previously scheduled appointments for Wednesday at the Convention Center and Thursday at the County Fleet Center will not be impacted by this schedule change.

For more information call the MonroeCounty Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline, (585) 753-5555 or contact the office via email: COVID19@monroecounty.gov.