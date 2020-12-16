Storm to bring some snow to ROC - more to the south and east

Winter storm advisories are impacting a large portion of the eastern U.S., and while the Rochester area will see some accumulating snow by Thursday morning, the heavier accumulations will be to our south and east.

For the immediate Rochester metro, News 8 meteorologist Josh Nichols says it will just be cloudy and cold Wednesday, with a high of 30.

The snow will develop overnight, with totals of 2 to 5 inches expected from the Thruway north (including Rochester) with 5 to 8 inches likely by Thursday morning south of the Thruway, especially in the southern Finger Lakes. Nichols says that higher amounts in excess of 8 inches are possible in the Southern Tier.

The powerful nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow to eastern New York state and New York City could also see as much as a foot of snow. There are watches and warnings ranging from northern Georgia to New England.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory locally, for counties including Livingston, Ontario and Wyoming. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for some Southern Tier and Finger Lakes counties including Allegany, Steuben, Tompkins and Schuyler.

The forecast for the Rochester area calls for a little light snow on Thursday with a high near 30.